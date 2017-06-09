More twists and turns added to Tour of Britain route

Over 120 professional cyclists will race around North Lincolnshire in stage three of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain on September 5.

The route the riders will take has been updated and now includes even more twists, turns and hills for the riders to tackle.

The North Lincolnshire Tour of Britain route covers 172km of our small but beautiful county, meaning the racers will have to have their wits about them as they negotiate the tight course. The course will start at Normanby Hall Country Park, taking in the Isle of Axholme, Brigg and Barton before the big finish near Central Park in Scunthorpe.

With the course being confined to such a relatively small area, spectators in North Lincolnshire will also have the best chance of seeing the professionals at more than one location along the route.

Although North Lincolnshire is predominantly flat, the riders will tackle some of our area’s biggest hills and the updated route will now see the Tour come back into Bottesford from Messingham and then out towards Kirton in Lindsey via the hill on Holme Lane.

The riders will also now tackle the ups and downs of Deepdale as the pros race into Barrow upon Humber along the B1206.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Stage three of the Tour of Britain in North Lincolnshire will mainly be flat and fast. But with some sharp turns and steep hills thrown in along the route it will make for a very exciting race!

“The nature of the course makes it the perfect stage for spectators; expect to see thousands of cycling fans lining the route come 5 September.

“Hosting the Tour of Britain in North Lincolnshire will provide a fantastic boost to our local economy worth millions and inspire even more people in our area to get on the saddle and take up cycling.”

You can view the full route and keep up to date with what is happening in North Lincolnshire in the run up to the Tour of Britain at www.nltour.co.uk.

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain is British Cycling’s premier road cycling event, giving cycling fans the opportunity to see the world’s best teams and riders competing on their door step, taking place between Sunday 3 and Sunday 10 September 2017.