Lots to see and do at Epworth Show 2017

After a record breaking 2016, organisers of the annual Epworth Show are hoping for another momentous day.

The event, which takes place on bank holiday Monday, August 28, has a whole host of attractions for all ages and tastes.

Competition is fierce in the classes at Epworth Show.

There will be Shire horses, showjumping, cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, a dog show, vintage cars and tractors, St Bernard dogs, an horticultural tent and much more.

President Simon Bower and chairman Maggie Antcliffe said: “We are pleased to report that our 70th show last year broke all attendance records.

“New to this year’s show is ‘pig racing’ to which I am looking forward to watching, something which I’m sure will amuse all the family, back for another year is the stunt show, and the side saddle which was very

popular last year.

“In the beer tent we have local talent to entertain you all day plus real ale.

“Don’t forget to go see the beautiful Shire horses, along with the cattle, sheep and goats.

“We hope you enjoy your day with us, the committee have worked hard all year to bring you a varied days entertainment and finally a big thankou to our sponsors, members and patrons for their generosity in

supporting our show.”

Timetable of events

Main arena:

9.30am - Bernese Mountain Dogs

10am - Tractor Display

11am - Side Saddle Display

11.30am - The Dog & Duck Show

12pm - Flyin’ Ryan’s Motorcycle Stunt Show

12.30pm - Joseph’s Amazing Racing Pigs

1pm - The Dog & Duck Show

1.30pm - Flyin’ Ryan’s Motorcycle Stunt Show

2pm - Bernese Mountain Dogs

2.30pm - Joseph’s Amazing Racing Pigs

3pm - Shire Horses

3.30pm - Hunt & Hounds Display

4pm - The Grand Parade

5pm - Tug of War Game

Beer tent entertainment

Carol Live – Pop, Mowtown, 70’s to present day

Rick Reed – Pop, soul, Rock n Roll, 60’s-80’s

Juliet Haigh’s Bog Standard Aliens – Unusual covers band

Ian Mather – Folk Musician - plus guests

Carol and Matt – modern covers duo