Legendary 60s band The Moggies perform in the Isle

The legendary 60s band The Moggies are performing at Garthorpe Village Hall on Saturday, October 21.

Door open at 7.15pm and the night will run between 7.30-11.30pm.

The Moggies, featuring former Isle MP Ian Cawsey, have been doing the circuit for some years in Lincolnshire and have a good fan base, they recently supported Queen tribute act Mercury at a sold out gig at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe and The Moggies went down a storm.

A spokesman said: “They are a great crowd pleaser and will be playing tunes from the 60s, if you have not seen them before then it’s a worth a night out, and if you have seen them before you know what to expect, a good night out, so please do come along.”

Admission on the door is £7.50. There is no bar but you can take your own drinks/glasses. During the evening a raffle will be held.

For more details phone 01724 798241.

* The recent harvest lunch at the village hall raised over £130. Thanks to everyone that supported the day.