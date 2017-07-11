Isle of Axholme residents to benefit from crime prevention events

North Lincolnshire Council’s Safer Neighbourhoods and Humberside Police have teamed up to hold crime prevention events in the Isle of Axholme throughout July.

At the events residents will be given information about setting up Neighbourhood Watch groups within the Isle of Axholme, help and guidance on registering properties on Immobilise, as well as general crime prevention advice.

The events are on:

Monday 17 July from 10am to 12pm at Haxey Co-Op

Monday 24 July from 10am to 12pm at Epworth Market Place

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for safer, greener and cleaner places, said: “If you have concerns about your property and would like advice on making it more secure, go along to one of the events. There are a whole range of things you can do to make your property more secure. Often by doing just a little thing it can give you reassurance.

“At the events information on the Immobilise website will also be given out and the team will be able to help you on registering your property and belongings.

“Our Safer Neighbourhoods team and the police will be happy to answer any of your questions about crime prevention.”