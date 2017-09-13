Isle friends take part in police Lifestyle project

Spending their summer holidays raising money for a worthy cause were a group of Isle friends.

Going under the name The Heroic Helpers, the four girls - Natalia Bradwell, Imogen Harris, Isabella Ash and Jaipreet Mattu - took part in the Humberside Police Lifestyle project in aid of Pride of the Isle.

The ten-year-olds, who attend Belton Al Saints Primary School, hosted bake sales, a garden party and took part in a sponsored walk.