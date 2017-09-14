Green fingered gardeners raise record-breaking funds for hospice

An annual fundraising scheme to open some of the most beautiful private gardens across our region to the general public has raised a record breaking £14,000 for Lindsey Lodge Hospice this year.

The Hospice’s Open Gardens programme has raised over £80,000 since it began over nine years ago and runs between May and August. This year, for just a small admission fee, garden lovers were able to visit over 50 glorious gardens situated in locations in and around Scunthorpe and the surrounding villages, the Isle of Axholme and the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is based on Burringham Road in Scunthorpe and provides free of charge specialist palliative care for day and inpatient patients with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire, including symptom management, emotional support and end of life care.

Run as an independent charity, it needs to raise over £2.5 million every year to run its services, which include a 24/7 Inpatient Unit, a five-day Day Care Unit, Physiotherapy, a Lymphoedema Service, Bereavement and Family Support Services and Complimentary Therapy services for patients.

Hospice Fundraiser Anne Millett said: “These wonderful gardeners work extremely hard all year round to ensure their gardens are at their best for the paying public, and we really appreciate their generosity and commitment. They make all our visitors feel so welcome, offering gardening advice, along with refreshments and plants for sale.”

The gardeners were recently invited to visit the Hospice for tea to say thank you for all of their support, where a montage of photos from this year’s activities were on display.

Anne added: “This year’s total is truly breath taking and we thank each and every one who has taken part in this year’s Open Gardens - including all our volunteer helpers and staff - for their overwhelming support!”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, or to find out how to get involved in next year’s Open Gardens, please visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.co.uk