Entertainment and song extravaganza at Epworth Music Day

Months of planning will come to fruition weekend when the annual Epworth Music Day takes place.

On Saturday, June 24, from 10am the streets of Epworth will resound with seven hours of music and song. This year there will be again more than 50 different acts performing throughout the day and evening to make the town come alive.

During the day starting up until 5pm there will be simultaneous performances programmed at 13 different venues in the town: in the car park of the White Bear, in the gardens of the Wesley Methodist Memorial Church, outside China Palace, in the car park of the Queens Head, in the Market Place and in Fountain Court.

Also performances will take place outside the sheltered accommodation in Albion Street, in the car park of the Mowbray Arms and in the gardens of the Old Rectory and inside the Hub. There will also be an impromptu stage area outside the dentist in Church Street for anyone to sign up and perform, as well as sessions of folk music and song in The Tap and the Red Lion.

In the evening there will be a free concert in St Andrew’s Church, starting at 7pm.