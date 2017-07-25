Council seeks views on winter service - including gritting routes and provision of salt bins

North Lincolnshire Council is asking local residents, businesses and town and parish councils for their views on the current winter service arrangements, to influence a new Winter Service Policy.

This includes gritting routes, provision of salt bins and the snow warden scheme.

The council has a winter service policy to help us respond efficiently and effectively to winter weather. The policy is updated each year to improve the service and to keep the roads as safe as possible for all road users.

The winter period is defined as 1 October to 30 April each year, with the core period being 1 November to 15 April, when the worst winter weather is expected.

This year we are seeking the views and experience of locals to help influence updates to our latest policy. The survey is available via our website at www.northlincs.gov.uk/current-consultations.

Questions cover:

Salting routes

Provision of salt bins

Snow warden scheme

Anything else you would like to comment about our winter service arrangements

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Safer, Greener and Cleaner Places said: “We aim to provide a winter service which allows the safe movement of traffic on our highway network, whilst minimising delays and accidents directly attributable to the adverse weather conditions.

“Each year we store 6,000 tonnes of salt in advance of winter and this is replenished as required throughout the season. Our gritters are on standby 24 hours a day throughout the core winter period, and spread salt up to four times per day during the worst weather. Our salt stock means we could do this for up to 16 days, ten days longer than Government guidance.

“Salt bins are provided throughout the county and designated local snow wardens liaise with our lead snow wardens, local contractors and farmers to make the roads in their area as safe as possible during the winter.

“We are keen to hear people’s thoughts on these and our other winter service arrangements. Please visit our website for more information and to complete the survey. You have until Thursday 10 August to submit your views.”