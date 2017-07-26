Council providing grants to transform shops

North Lincolnshire Council is helping to regenerate the area by providing grants to transform shop units and other commercial properties in local towns and villages.

The Traditional Shop Front Grant Scheme provides funding of up to £7,500 to transform the front of buildings in local conservations areas, whilst the Viable and Vibrant Places Fund contributes towards making properties in Scunthorpe Town Centre more aesthetically pleasing.

Businesses in Winterton, Brigg, Crowle, Winteringham, Burton-upon-Stather, Normanby, Alkborough, Kirton-in-Lindsey, Barrow-upon-Humber and Barton-upon-Humber can apply for up to 50 per cent (up to £7,500) of the cost of converting their shop front to a traditional appearance.

Applications to the Viable and Vibrant places fund have now closed. More than £115,000 has been allocated to 14 properties which have until 31 March 2018 to complete. The fund contributes towards converting properties from commercial to residential, bringing empty properties back into use, or improving existing commercial properties.

Most recently, the council has approved up to £7,500 for a traditional shop front on a new café and wine bar in Crowle, as part of the Traditional Shop Front Grant Scheme.

The former funeral directors on the High Street has been empty for over a year and the new owner has received planning permission to convert it into a café and wine bar with traditional shop front. The existing modern frontage will be replaced with a traditional wooden shop front including fluted columns and sash windows above. The work on the shop front is due to be completed in August 2017, with the grand opening expected around September 2017.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council said: “Our Viable and Vibrant Places Fund has already transformed empty and dilapidated properties in Scunthorpe Town Centre and will continue to do so into 2018.

“Work is already completed on Whitegates Estate Agents, Old Registry Vets, Mrs Potts Tearoom, Dee Jays Clothing Ltd., Mi Living Estate Agents, and two new commercial units and three new residential properties on Scunthorpe High Street. Seven empty properties are also currently being converted into offices, shops and a hair salon.

“I’m extremely pleased that our Traditional Shop Front Grant Scheme is supporting a new business venture in Crowle. The new café and wine bar will complement the work done in recent years to redevelop and regenerate Crowle Market Place. We have already helped transform a bridal dress shop in the town as part of the scheme.

“The £7,500 grant for the café and wine bar is part of our £200,000 pledge to improve the appearance of conservation areas in local towns and villages. The grant scheme aims to enhance these areas by supporting businesses to have a more traditional and appealing appearance. Work is already in progress on a number of buildings, including The George Pub in Winterton and the Pastimes craft store in Brigg.

“It is exciting to see empty or rundown buildings transformed; creating employment, supporting the regeneration of our area, and helping it to look better and to be a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

“Funds are still available from the Traditional Shop Front Grant Scheme so please contact Eddie if you would like more information.”

For more details about the Traditional Shop Front Grant Scheme, contact Eddie Rychlak, Conservation Officer, on 01724 297634 or email eddie.rychlak@northlincs.gov.uk.