Council beats target for determining planning applications by 41%

North Lincolnshire Council has determined 91 per cent of planning applications submitted between April and September 2017 within the set timescale – 41 per cent ahead of target.

Nationally the benchmark for determining planning applications within the time limit is 50 per cent.

The time limit for major development planning applications is 13 weeks and eight weeks for all other types of development (unless an application is subject to an Environment Impact Assessment, in which case a 16 week limit applies).

Between April and September 2017, the council received 530 planning applications; of those 511 were determined.

Out of the 511, 36 were major developments, 201 were minor developments and 274 were classed as other developments (including householder).

Eighty one per cent of the major planning applications were determined within 13 weeks (three of which were within eight weeks). Eighty three per cent of minor developments were determined within eight weeks and 92 per cent of other applications were determined within eight weeks.

Councillor Neil Poole, cabinet member for investment, assets and employment, said: “The national target for determining planning applications within the time limit is 50 per cent, so in North Lincolnshire we are well above this target at 91 per cent. This highlights the great work of our Planning Team and shows planning applications are being dealt with efficiently.

“When a planning application is received we aim to contact the applicant within 15 working days and will offer advice and support. Sometimes there are reasons why an application cannot be determined within a time limit, but we will always aim to do if it is viable.”