Competitions launched for best decorated for Tour of Britain

Is your house dressed up to the nines in bunting or flags for the Tour of Britain? Does your business look the bee’s knees with a decorated bike in the window?

The North Lincolnshire Tour of Britain team has launched a competition to find the best decorated house and best decorated business in our area.

Businesses and houses big and small – both on and off the North Lincolnshire Tour of Britain route – are all welcome to apply; as long as you’re showing your Tour of Britain pride, you could be in with a chance of winning.

If your property has Tour of Britain fever, apply now at www.nltour.co.uk/competitions.

The winner of the best decorated house competition will receive a gift voucher worth £100 and the best decorated business will win a commemorative plaque. Both prizes will be presented on the winner’s podium on race day, Tuesday 5 September, in Scunthorpe’s Central Park.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We want the North Lincolnshire stage to be remembered for our brilliantly decorated towns and villages and we’ve already started to see bright green bikes popping up around the area.

“We’ve launched the best decorated competitions to celebrate those who are going the extra mile to make sure their property looks its best for race day.

“Hosting the Tour of Britain this year is expected to provide a £5m boost to the local economy and attract thousands of visitors. It is encouraging to see residents and business owners making the most of this huge opportunity for our area.”

The deadline for applications is midnight on Monday August 28. Our team of judges will then visit all the registered houses and business to find our winners.

If you want an old bike to decorate for your house or business, you can apply for a free one at www.nltour.co.uk/bicycles.

North Lincolnshire is set to host a full stage of this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain on Tuesday 5 September 2017. The event is the largest free to watch sporting event in the UK.

Keep up to date with all the excitement in the run up to race day by finding North Lincs ToB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.