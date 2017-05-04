COMPETITION: Here’s your chance to be a prom princess by winning a gorgeous gown

Here’s your chance to be the belle of the ball, thanks to an Isle business.

A fabulous competition has been launched by Crowle’s Elizabeth Kate bridal and prom boutique, offering the opportunity to win a stunning prom gown.

The firm only opened its doors in the High Street in January this year but is already going from strength to strength.

Owner Kim Hardy explained: “Everyone has been so supportive of us since we opened this year that we want to give something back and do something good to support someone in our local community.

“For our competition we want to help a prom princess who’s having difficulty making her prom dream a reality by offering her a prom dress of her choice from any we have in stock.”

Entering the competition couldn’t be simpler, either those attending a prom or a friend or family member just need to email Elizabeth Kate at hello@elizabethkatebridal.co.uk and let them know some information about the proposed recipient and why they should be chosen.

The closing date is June 5 after which point the lucky girl will be invited to the boutique to choose the dress of her dreams.

The boutique offers an intimate boutique environment with approximately 100 gowns in store at any time. Its focus is on a carefully selected collection of gown options that encompass a variety of styles, textures and silhouettes.

It prides itself on offering ‘accessible luxury’, that is high quality designer gowns, at a moderate price point. Kim added: “In short, we have just one simple goal, to make the process of finding your dream gown a fun and enjoyable experience.”

Among the bridal brands available are Stella York, Enzoani, Mon Cheri, Alexia Designs and Phoenix gowns with prices ranging from £200 to £1,400. In prom it stocks the huge American Prom brand Blush.