Belton teen completes Isle of Man TT Races track

Belton fitness professional youngster Carrie Dickinson, has just returned from the TT races.

The world famous road race has run since 1907 in the Isle of Man. Whilst Carrie was there she did a sponsored cycle ride around the thirty seven and three quarters circuit.

Carrie, 19, planned it all on her own and chose the Joey Dunlop Foundation and The Injured Riders Welfare Fund charities to donate what she raises.

She said: “I’ve never been more proud of something I’ve done my entire life, I’m planning to do another one at Oliver’s Mount in a couple of weeks. Anyone wishing to donate can do via paypal - carried2009@live.com.”

Carrie has been brought up in racing all her life. Her Dad, Garry, is a former British champion, who she plans also to do a sidecar parade with in the future.