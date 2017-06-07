Author Lynda Page will answer your burning questions to celebrate National Writing Day

To celebrate National Writing Day on Wednesday 21 June, best-selling author Lynda Page will be visiting North Lincolnshire Central Library in Scunthorpe to answer your burning questions.

At the question and answer session between 2pm and 4pm, Lynda will be sharing her experiences; explaining her creative writing process and giving tips and advice for local budding authors.

Lynda Page has published more than 30 successful novels over the past 25 years and has an extensive and loyal following of readers.

The question and answer session with Lynda Page is completely free but places are limited and must be booked in advance. Please contact Central Library on library.enquiries@northlincs.gov.uk or call 01724 860161 and ask for the Duty Officer.

Refreshments will be provided.

A spokesperson for North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This is a rare opportunity to meet a best-selling author and gather some hints and tips about writing your own stories. Lynda began her writing career while she still had a full-time job, so she has interesting story of her own to tell about her journey to best-selling author.

“This is one of the many events that the library service organise throughout the year to have fun and engage people with writing, literature, family history or local history.

“Our library service is about more than just loaning out books. From e-books and magazines to events, clubs and gaming tournaments, you’ll be surprised how much your local library has to offer.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest events from North Lincolnshire’s Library Service by signing up to our free monthly e-newsletter. Visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/stayconnected to sign up now.

You can also find North Lincolnshire Libraries on Facebook.