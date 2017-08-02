Accreditation awarded to Isle tenant engagement experts Ongo

Ongo Homes were presented with the reaccreditation by Tpas, the tenant engagement experts on Thursday July 27.

This is the third time Ongo has achieved this accreditation which is awarded for their commitment to tenant engagement.

This accreditation provides an independent view of the services a housing association offers to its customers in terms of effective tenant and community engagement. It highlights areas of strength and also ways in which organisations can improve their services.

Gillian McLaren, Consultancy Manager at Tpas, said: “We started working with Ongo in 2010 and have really seen the positive journey staff and tenants have made together to be able to embed tenant engagement as well as they have.

“Ongo is an example of good practice within the housing sector, and if you want to see real engagement then Ongo is the place to look. Everyone involved in achieving this for the third time round should be really proud.”

Karen Cowan, Head of Customer and Support Services, said: “To be presented with the accreditation was fantastic, especially to have lots of our involved tenants here as well to enjoy the celebration and hear the brilliant feedback from Tpas.

“I’m so proud of everyone that has been involved in this process and it really shows that by working together we can improve the services we offer.”