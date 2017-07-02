Did Rudimental play Ukraine set on night Doncaster Racecourse gig was cancelled at last minute 'due to illness'?

Dance stars Rudimental appear to have played a DJ set in Ukraine on the night their Doncaster show was cancelled at the last minute to the fury of many racegoers.

The Brit Award-winners are listed on the schedule of the Atlas Weekend festival to play a DJ set from 1.30am to 2.30pm this morning (Sunday, July 2).

There is also an upload to YouTube which purports to be a live recording of the band made at the festival in Ukraine yesterday.

The Doncaster Free Press has asked the group via Twitter to confirm whether they played the Atlas gig and why they pulled out of the Doncaster Racecourse show so late in the day.

They have yet to respond, but they did tweet today to complain to British Airways about being stuck in Ukraine due to an overbooked flight.

Flights from the UK to Doncaster typically take at least three hours and there are no direct flights from Doncaster-Sheffield Airport, so they would have been cutting it fine had they planned to play both venues in the same night.

Rudimental were on last night's set list for the Atlas Weekend festival in Ukraine

Rudimental had been brought in to replace Mark Ronson at Doncaster Racecourse last night, after the DJ pulled out a week beforehand due to illness.

Organisers only announced the band would not be appearing minutes before they were due on stage.

Doncaster Racecourse told racegoers Rudimental were unable to perform 'due to illness'.

It advised customers to hold on to their tickets and said a statement would be issued early next week.

Rudimental apologised via Twitter last night for their absence and promised to come back soon.

Responding to disappointed fans, they tweeted today: "Behave!! We defo coming back! Hate cancelling a bloody gig."

One racegoer, called Kim and from Doncaster, said: “We’d been waiting at the front of the stage for around 20 minutes when we found out.

“I wasn’t very happy. It's the main reason we came, so I hope they are going to refund the money.”

Her mum added: “I was going to listen to Rudimental but I’m not going to listen to this."

Ellen Beardmore, who works at The Star, was attending to review the gig for Monday's paper.

She said: "The gig was literally due to start when my husband, who is a massive Rudimental fan, overheard someone saying it was cancelled. We started asking around but nobody seemed to know what was happening.

"After a few minutes there was an announcement from the stands, but I'm not sure whether everyone heard it, a lot of people were dancing to the replacement DJ as if it was a warm up.

"Others were annoyed, as like us they had come just for the gig."