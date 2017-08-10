Breaking: Armed police arrest two men in Doncaster on suspicion of drugs offences

Armed police officers have arrested two men in Doncaster on suspicion of drugs offences.

The men were arrested in Wadworth this afternoon at around 3pm and police said this evening they remained in police custody.

A woman, who asked not to be named, said her husband was driving along Church Road in Wadworth at around 3.10pm when he saw plain clothes police officers with their guns trained on two men who were handcuffed on the ground.

She says there were around four armed officers at the scene, all wearing neckerchiefs covering their faces, and one of them had waved on her husband.

Although the arrests took place in South Yorkshire, the operation was carried out by officers from the neighbouring force, West Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "West Yorkshire Police today arrested two males in the Doncaster area of South Yorkshire on suspicion of drugs offences. This happened at approximately 3pm.

"The two men remain in police custody. Armed officers were involved in the operation."