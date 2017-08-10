BREAKING: Armed police and firefighters reportedly at Doncaster hospital following suspected 'acid' attack

Armed police and firefighters are reportedly on the scene at a hospital in Doncaster following a suspected 'acid' attack this afternoon.

A witness described hearing a car window smash, followed by loud screams, near the entrance to the Women's Hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary at around 1.20pm.

She said two victims were taken into the hospital for treatment and armed police and the fire brigade had sealed off the area, where there was a 'funny smell'.

She added that spillages could be seen all over the car park for the Women's Hospital, surrounding the car which she said was parked only about two metres from the entrance.

"It all happened really fast. I heard a car window smash and heard a lot of loud screams," she said.

"I didn't see the victims or the attackers because it all sounded like an argument and I didn't want to involve myself by looking.. the targeted car was still parked and the security asked people to go inside.

"There was a funny smell for a while and it all people kept saying was that two people were injured because acid was poured all over them and was spilled all over the car park.

"I didn't see how they got away as I'd gone inside because it was terrifying.

"The two victims were rushed straight into A&E and the fire brigade were almost straight on scene followed by the police.

"It's so so scary. These things shouldn't be happening, especially not in areas surrounding kids, families and pregnant women! I hope the two victims are both okay."

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the incident had not taken place within the hospital grounds but a patient or patients had been taken to hospital after coming into contact with an unknown substance and the area was being decontaminated.

It is believed the commotion in the car park, including the smashed windows, may have been caused by people trying to get the victims out of the car as soon as possible havind driven there after an attack elsewhere.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted, and we will bring you more details as we get them.