Bingo! Doncaster couple raise cash for hospice

Bingo! A Sykehouse couple turned into bingo callers for a night and at the same time raised £230 for Doncaster’s hospice.

Joe Threadgold, who is a volunteer driver for St John’s Hospice, at Balby, and his wife Jan organised a bingo event, at Sykehouse Village Hall recently with around 20 friends, and also received a number of donations.

Joe said: “We chose the hospice because it’s a local charity and my wife and I have known several people who have received care and treatment here. It’s a great local appeal, which supports local people. I want to thank everyone who supported our bingo event and for the additional donations we received too.”

Chris Smith, St John’s Hospice Appeal Fund-raiser, said: “We all want to thank Joe and Jan for this amazing amount of money which will help our patients. Last year the couple raised over £400 during the year for our appeal and we appreciate all of the hard work and effort they put into fundraising.”