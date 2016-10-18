Your complete guide to Halloween, Bonfire and firework events in Doncaster 2016

Halloween and Bonfire Night will soon be upon us - and there's plenty going on in Doncaster this year to keep you entertained.

Here's your complete guide to what's going on in Doncaster over the coming weeks.

* We have included as many events as possible, but Ii you would like to add your event to our listings, please post details on our Facebook page below this story or email darren.burke@jpress.co.uk

HALLOWEEN

DONCASTER FEAR FACTORY

The Doncaster Fear Factory Halloween Scream Park will include multiple scare attractions, roaming characters and full on terror. The event runs from Saturday 22 October to Monday 31 October from 6:30pm to 9:30pm daily.

It features two unique and scary walkthrough, horror themed scare attraction experiences which are designed to create panic and fear. Using multiple live actors, detailed sets, special effects, lighting, sounds and psychological fear The Doncaster Fear Factory will take you to the brink of madness and into a whole different level of horror.

The Doncaster Fear Factory is based at Mill Lane, Skellow. Book tickets at http://www.doncasterfearfactory.co.uk/

HALLOWEEN HALF TERM AT BRODSWORTH HALL

Join in with frightening fun and activities this October half term with a spooky trail around the grounds of the historic English Heritage hall. Events run from October 22-30 from 11am to 4pm. Over the weekends (22 & 23 and 29 & 30 October) little terrors can also decorate their own pumpkin tealight holder and make a scary mask to take away with them. More details HERE

DONCASTER LITTLE THEATRE - CABARET OF HORRORS

Carrie-Mai’s life has always been shrouded in mystery. Brought up by highly religious foster parents in a small Massachusetts town, she never really fitted in. But when a curious letter arrives on her 21st birthday informing her that she has inherited the infamous Cabaret of Horror theatre in Lancashire, she knows her life is about to change. The only question is will it change for the better or for the worst?

This musical play with dark comedy,illusions and special effects is at Doncaster Little Theatre on October 22. Not suitable for young children or people of a nervous disposition. Tickets: £4 (0-16) / £6 (Adults). Click for more details and tickets.

CREEPY CUSWORTH HALL

Have you ever wondered whether Cusworth Hall might be haunted? Well, now is your chance to find out! Come and join a family friendly guided tour to hear about some of Cusworth’s most spine-tingling ghost stories! Find out about the strange experiences reported at Cusworth, and the possible explanations for this. There will also be the chance to see and handle some real Victorian objects. Guided tours will run on the hour from 11am on October 22. Admission free, donations welcome.

FRENCHGATE SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN WORKSHOPS

Wednesday 26 October

Join a craft workshop to customise your very own witches hat.

Thursday 27 October

Join in some ghoulish fun and make your very own ghost decoration.

Friday 28 October

There’s something strange in the neighbourhood… who you gonna call? Yes you guessed it, the Ghost Busting Squad will be in the centre. Go along and meet the Ghost Busting team.

Throughout the week, children can take part in the Monster Halloween Treasure Hunt, where a big yellow monster has lost her name. The task for ‘monster hunters’ is to search the Frenchgate centre, find the monsters and, using the answers provided, solver the mystery of the big yellow monster’s name.

All Halloween events will be taking place outside Boots on the first floor.

TENPIN DONCASTER HALLOWEEN PARTY

Doncaster Tenpin bowling alley at Lakeside will be hosting a Halloween party on October 31 from 7am to 11pm.

INTAKE SOCIAL CLUB KIDS HALLOWEEN PARTY

The club in Craithie Road, Intake will be the venue for a children's Halloween Party on October 28 from 1pm with live entertainment and plenty of ghostly goings on.

YORKSHIRE WILDLIFE PARK'S HALLOWEEN ADVENTURE

There’s something magical coming to Yorkshire this October half term! Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been overrun by mythical beasts and magical characters. With family friendly entertainment and activities all day there will be all sorts of Halloween related fun and games to enjoy.

Meet Epico the Dragon, make your own wand and gaze in fear and trepidation at Dr Phantasma’s Ten in One wonder show or the amazing Bubbleman. Events take place from October 27-29.

ENIGMA ROOMS

The Enigma Rooms live escape rooms will be hosting an all-new Ward 13 event across the Halloween Weekend. You have just 60 minutes to escape from a haunted hospital ward. Will you be able to crack the clues and get out? Visit http://www.enigmarooms.co.uk/ for more details and to book. The venue is located on Hall Gate in Doncaster.

ANNE ARMS

The Anne Arms pub at Sutton will be hosting a kids' Halloween Party on Monday 31 of October. There will be a free buffet from 5pm with 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes for the best costumes in a fancy dress contest.

BONFIRE NIGHT AND FIREWORKS

BIG BANG 2016

The Big Bang is back at the Keepmoat Stadium. The fireworks extravaganza will take place on the evening of Friday November 4.

There will be two fireworks displays, with a children’s one at 7pm – where Doncaster Rovers' mascot Donny Dog will be in attendance - followed by the main event at 8.45pm.

Roger Tuby’s Fun Fair will again be bringing rides to suit all ages, with big screen entertainment and much more.

Tickets are just £3, with entry for children shorter than one metre free. Parking is £3.

DONCASTER TENNIS CLUB BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

Doncaster Tennis Club in Saxton Avenue will host a bonfire and fireworks display on November 5. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with fireworks from 7.30pm. Refreshments will be available. Admission is £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for children.

PARKLANDS BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY

The Parklands Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road will host a bonfire and fireworks on November 5 from 7pm. Admission is free and there will be toffee apples, food and a face painter to keep the children entertained. There will also be a disco in the ballroom.

ASKERN FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR 2016

Askern's fireworks event will take place on November 4 from 7.30pm. The display will be free of charge although donations are welcomed and a fun fair will be present. It will take place at Askern Events Field, just off the A19, postcode DN6 0AB.

ROSSINGTON FIREWORK DISPLAY

Rossington Parish Council will be hosting a free fireworks display from 7pm on Saturday 5 November at the Miners' Welfare Ground, Rossington.

THE WHITE HART AT WADWORTH

The White Hart at Wadworth will be hosting a fireworks display from 6pm onwards on November 5.

BARNBY DUN AND KIRK SANDALL SPORTS ASSOCIATION BONFIRE

A community bonfire and fireworks display will take place at the Sports Ground, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall on November 4. There will be a funfair from 5pm, food and drink from 6pm while the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with the fireworks display at 7.30pm. There is a £1 donation on the gate.

HEXTHORPE FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

Hexthorpe Flatts Park will be the venue for this event on October 29 from 5pm to 8pm.

There will be live music, food, kids' fairground rides, community stalls and more and will close with a fireworks spectacular. £1 per person entry. You can pay on the gate.

BENTLEY PARK

Bentley Area Community Partnership will be hosting a fireworks display at Bentley Park on Sunday 6 November. Gates open at 5pm with the fireworks display at 7pm.

ANNE ARMS AT SUTTON

The Anne Arms at Sutton will be hosting a bonfire night on November 4. The bonfire starts at 6pm and the fireworks start from 7pm. £1 for adults and kids go free.

There will be burgers, hotdogs, pie & peas, toffee apples and a Jamaican BBQ on sale.