Your complete guide to Bonfire Night and fireworks displays in Doncaster 2016

Make sure Bonfire Night goes with a real bang with our great guide to all Doncaster's firework displays.

Here's your complete guide to what's going on in the town over the coming days.

* We have included as many events as possible

NOVEMBER 4

BIG BANG 2016

The Big Bang is back at the Keepmoat Stadium. The fireworks extravaganza will take place on the evening of Friday November 4.

There will be two fireworks displays, with a children’s one at 7pm – where Doncaster Rovers' mascot Donny Dog will be in attendance - followed by the main event at 8.45pm.

Roger Tuby’s Fun Fair will again be bringing rides to suit all ages, with big screen entertainment and much more.

Tickets are just £3, with entry for children shorter than one metre free. Parking is £3.

ASKERN FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR 2016

Askern's fireworks event will take place on November 4 from 7.30pm. The display will be free of charge although donations are welcomed and a fun fair will be present. It will take place at Askern Events Field, just off the A19, postcode DN6 0AB.

BARNBY DUN AND KIRK SANDALL SPORTS ASSOCIATION BONFIRE

A community bonfire and fireworks display will take place at the Sports Ground, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall on November 4. There will be a funfair from 5pm, food and drink from 6pm while the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with the fireworks display at 7.30pm. There is a £1 donation on the gate.

THORNE-MOORENDS TOWN COUNCIL ANNUAL THORNE AND MOORENDS FIREWORK DISPLAY

The annual firework display organised by Thorne-Moorends Town Council will be held on Friday 4 November at Moorends Welfare Recreation Ground commencing at 7:00pm. As in previous years the display is set to music. TMCR FM will be in attendance, and refreshments will be available. Members of the public are reminded not to bring their own fireworks (including sparklers).

ARMTHORPE FIREWORKS DISPLAY

The annual fireworks display and other attractions will take place at Briar Road playing field, Armthorpe on November 4 from 5pm to 9pm.

There will be a fun fair, disco, bouncy castle, arts and crafts, a fun play trailer, bungee run, hot food and refreshments.

Fireworks display at 7pm. Entrance is free.

NOVEMBER 5

ANNE ARMS AT SUTTON

The Anne Arms at Sutton will be hosting a bonfire night on November 5. The bonfire starts at 6pm and the fireworks start from 7pm. £1 for adults and kids go free.

There will be burgers, hotdogs, pie & peas, toffee apples and a Jamaican BBQ on sale.

DONCASTER TENNIS CLUB BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

Doncaster Tennis Club in Saxton Avenue will host a bonfire and fireworks display on November 5. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with fireworks from 7.30pm. Refreshments will be available. Admission is £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for children.

PARKLANDS BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY

The Parklands Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road will host a bonfire and fireworks on November 5 from 7pm. Admission is free and there will be toffee apples, food and a face painter to keep the children entertained. There will also be a disco in the ballroom.

ROSSINGTON FIREWORK DISPLAY

Rossington Parish Council will be hosting a free fireworks display from 7pm on Saturday 5 November at the Miners' Welfare Ground, Rossington.

THE WHITE HART AT WADWORTH

The White Hart at Wadworth will be hosting a fireworks display from 6pm onwards on November 5.

9th DONCASTER (YORK ROAD) SCOUT GROUP FAMILY BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY

The event will be held at the group's headquarters on November 5 at the rear of the Sun Inn, Scawsby. Gates open at 5pm with the bonfire lit at 6pm with fireworks at 6.30pm, There will be jacket potatoes, hot dogs and burgers on offer. Admission is £4 for adults and £3 for children.

WHEATLEY HILLS RUFC

Wheatley Hills RUFC will be hosting a Bonfire and Firework Display from 6.30 pm on November 5 with a bonfire and then fireworks from 7.30pm.

The event will be bigger and better than before with an indoor and bigger outdoor bar - hog roast - burgers and hotdogs as well as a sweet stall, glowsticks and toys. Pay on the gate.

THE HARVEY ARMS, FINNINGLEY

The Harvey Arms will be hosting its annual bonfire and firework display on November 5 from 6pm.

SPROTBROUGH CRICKET CLUB

Bonfire and fireworks spectacular from 6pm on November 5. £2.50 per person, under fives free. Food will include pulled pork, hot dogs, burgers and hot drinks.

NOVEMBER 6

BENTLEY PARK

Bentley Area Community Partnership will be hosting a fireworks display at Bentley Park on Sunday 6 November. Gates open at 5pm with the fireworks display at 7pm.

SYKEHOUSE VILLAGE HALL

A bonfire and fireworks will be held from 5pm (fireworks 6pm) at Sykehouse Village Hall on Sunday 6 November. There will be a bar and food. Admission is £2 for adults, £1 for children aged 5-16 and free for under 5s. No sparklers or your own fireworks allowed.