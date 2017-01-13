Young people invited to UTC Sheffield showcase events

Young people interested in training for some of the region’s most in demand careers are invited to attend two UTC Sheffield showcase events next week.

The first one takes place at UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park on Old Hall Road on Monday, January 16th from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. The campus specialises in computing, health sciences and sport science and opened in September 2016.

The second event takes place at UTC Sheffield City Centre on Matilda Street on Wednesday, January 18th from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. The campus specialises in engineering and manufacturing, and creative and digital, and is Ofsted graded ‘good’.

Guests will meet the Principals and teachers, and take part in tours of the multi-million pound facilities. There will be hands-on activities and the chance to speak to employers. Visit http://www.utcsheffield.org.uk/events/ or call 0114 2603970.

Nick Crew, Executive Principal, UTC Sheffield, said: “We specialise in technical qualifications and train young people in the skills that employers urgently need. Our students have great career and university prospects in high growth sectors.”

University Technical Colleges (UTCs) are state funded specialist technical schools for 14 to 19-year-olds training the next generation of Britain’s creatives, scientists, engineers and technicians. Students can join at the age of 14 in Year 10 or 16 in Year 12 and complete a technical qualification as well as GCSEs and A Levels.

Careers linked to the UTC specialisms include becoming an engineer, designer, animator, film maker, content creator, cyber-security analyst, web developer, computer programmer, games developer, sport scientist, doctor, veterinary nurse, pharmacist and physiotherapist.

The UTC is sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and The Sheffield College, and supported by 50 employers who have helped to design the buildings and curriculum, and provide mentoring, course projects and work experience.

The recruitment catchment area is Sheffield City Region, which includes South Yorkshire and parts of North Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Visit http://www.utcsheffield.org.uk/. Follow us on Twitter @UTCSheffield and on Facebook.