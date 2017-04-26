You could now be told to leave more than 30 South Yorkshire pubs - for SWEARING

Potty-mouthed drinkers face being turfed out of more than 30 pubs in South Yorkshire for SWEARING.

All alehouses run by the independent brewery Samuel Smith are reportedly under orders to implement the company’s new ‘zero tolerance’ ban on profanity.

The regulations allegedly state pub managers must refuse to serve customers who continue to use bad language in any of its inns - and they could be asked to leave if they persist with their foul language.

There are believed to be more than 30 pubs run by Tadcaster-based Samuel Smith, including The Brown Bear in Sheffield city centre,

A member of staff at the Norfolk Street boozer confirmed the profanity ban has been introduced and added: "If anyone is caught swearing we politely ask them to stop but if they continue then we can refuse service and ask them to leave.

"We have not had to ask anyone to leave as yet. Everyone seems to keep to the rules."

A notice from the brewery displayed at the pub states: "We wish to inform all of our customers that we have introduced a zero tolerance policy against swearing in all of our pubs. Please kindly respect this policy.”

Samuel Smith is known for its traditional approach to the running of its pubs.

A section on the brewery’s website quotes George Orwell’s vision of a perfect pub from his essay ‘The Moon under Water’ and adds that “Samuel Smith’s pubs accord with his ideal in several ways.”

It says: “The architecture and fittings must be uncompromisingly Victorian.

“Games, such as darts, are only played in the public bar so that in other bars you can walk about without the worry of flying darts.

“The pub is quiet enough to talk, with the house possessing neither a radio nor a piano (we do not have music or TVs in our pubs).

“The barmaids know the customers by name and take an interest in everyone. A creamy sort of draught stout. In winter there is generally a good fire burning in at least two of the bars.”