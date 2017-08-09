Yorkshire Wildlife Park to celebrate pride in its lions on special day for the big cats

Yorkshire Wildlife Park will celebrate World Lion Day today, on an occasion which takes on extra meaning for its staff.

The day highlights the plight of wild lions under threat in their own habitat, but the park will remember how it saved its pride from terrible conditions in a Romanian zoo.

They were brought to Doncaster in 2010 after a public appeal to save them. The pride has become a visitor favourite at the seven-acre, purpose-built reserve.

Lions around the world aren't doing as well as the park's. The number of African lions has dropped from 250,000 to around 25,000 - an 80 per cent fall in just 40 years - while Asiatic lions are slowly recovering from near extinction to around 500 individuals in the wild.

There will be a series of special activities, to mark the day, including a £1 a-go competition to guess the number of lions in a Nissan Leaf car.

The winner will receive a VIP tour of the park, including behind the scenes in the lion house.

There will be talks in the reserve all day, and a special feeding of the animals at 11am from the bridge in the Lion Country reserve.

All money raised on the day will go to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation charity, based at YWP, which is already supporting vital lion conservation projects.

“Lions have always been at the heart of Yorkshire Wildlife Park and the first grant made by the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation was to protect lions in the wild in Chulexi, Mozambique," foundation trustee Cheryl Williams said.

“Their long-term viability is at risk, so World Lion Day is an important date to raise awareness, raise money and mobilise support.”

The Foundation is funding a £34,500, three-year programme to help save lions at the Niassa National Reserve, in Mozambique, in collaboration with Fauna and Flora International conservation charity.

The project funds a range of new measures including the recruitment of rangers to track, monitor and protect the lions.

’’Every pound raised can make a big difference," Mrs Williams said.

"For £200 we can buy a radio for ranger patrols and £250 will buy an anti-snare tracking collar.”

Donations can also be made online at www.ywpfoundation.com for those who can't make it to the park on the day.