Yorkshire students not sure of options available to them after they pick up their A-Level results, survey finds

A-Level exam students are still not fully aware of the options available to them once they receive their exam results this week, a survey has found.

Around a fifth of Yorkshire students, 19 per cent, said they had not heard of the clearing process, while almost a quarter, 24 per cent, said they had hear of it but did not understand what it entailed.

In addition, 43 per cent hadn’t heard of adjustment – the process by which students can change course or university if they get better results than predicated - with a further 24 per cent saying they were aware of it but did not understand what it meant.

The research, which was carried out on behalf of Northumbria University, Newcastle looked at students’ perceptions of the options on offer following results day.

Nationally, 47 per cent of students admitting they did not understand the clearing process and 44 per cent unsure about adjustment.

The key finding in the survey of Yorkshire A Level and BTEC students found that 51 per cent are expecting to get the same grades as when they applied to university, compared to the 45 per cent national average, while 60 per cent would accept their existing offer even if they got better grades than expected. The national average is 68 per cent.

A lower than national average of 46 per cent are worried they will not get the grades they need, while 19 per cent said they would use the clearing process if they got worse grades than expected, compared to the national average of 31 per cent.