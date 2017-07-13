Yorkshire's Doncaster Sheffield Airport wins top award for soaring passenger numbers

Yorkshire's Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) was on cloud nine today after winning a European industry award for soaring passenger numbers.

The Euro ANNIES Awards have given DSA the title for the most passenger growth in the 1-2 million passenger category, a 46.4 per cent rise.

DSA was the only UK airport to win an ANNIES award based on Anna Aero’s database of annual (and monthly) passenger traffic data for 2016 from over 350 airports across Europe.

This year 10 awards are spread across eight countries. Bulgaria and Germany (both with two) are the only multiple winners, with France, Iceland, Russia, Spain, Turkey and UK all generating the remaining winners.

Chris Harcombe, head of aviation development at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “Winning this European industry award is fantastic news for DSA. Our passenger growth is something to celebrate and our team has worked hard to achieve this.

“It is great to see so many people supporting our development by choosing to fly local with over 40 routes to choose from and improved access to the airport thanks to the motorway link road opening.

“Early last year we announced a new partnership with Flybe which has brought more low cost flights to the airport and provided access to European hubs including Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin and Paris and popular leisure routes including Alicante, Malaga, Faro and Palma.

“We are extremely proud of the service we offer at Doncaster Sheffield Airport and have invested in our terminal, in our products and in our team to ensure that we can continue to offer high standards of customer service.”

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is accessible from across the region thanks to The Great Yorkshire Way, M18 link road making journeys quicker with Sheffield city centre just 25 minutes away.

The airport works with airlines including Thomson, WizzAir and Flybe who offer holiday and flights for both leisure and business travellers.

For further information about Doncaster Sheffield Airport and the routes it serves visit www.flydsa.co.uk