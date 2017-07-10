Yorkshire's biggest inflatable obstacle course for kids is coming to Sheffield

The biggest inflatable obstacle course for children in Yorkshire is coming to Sheffield this summer.

Popular South Yorkshire visitor attraction Magna will open Magna Mayhem on 14 August - a new purpose-built indoor world of adventure for children under 11 years old.

Children will enjoy 75 minutes of fun on a range of specially created inflatables including a Jump ‘n’ Slide, helter skelter, mountain climb, candy twist disco dome, bootcamp challenge, last kid standing and an ocean playzone suitable for children under three.

John Silker, chief executive at Magna, said: “Magna’s huge indoor event space makes it the ideal home for the county’s largest inflatable attraction and we’re really excited to welcome families from across the region and further afield to enjoy a fun-filled day at Magna.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes for a number of months to make sure we put on a fantastic occasion for families during the summer holidays when parents are struggling to find things to keep their little ones entertained.

“We hope to attract regular and new visitors with the launch of Magna Mayhem and to showcase the potential of Magna as not only a popular science visitor attraction but an exciting venue for a whole range of events.”

Magna Mayhem will be open Monday to Friday from 14 to 25 August. Sessions will take place at 10.30am, 12pm, 1.30pm and 3pm. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at £9.95 each. Walk in tickets cost £11.95. Magna is also offering a discount to families who purchase a full day ticket to the science visitor attraction.

Mr Silker said: “Now that we have our own bespoke inflatable play area, especially designed for Magna, we have the flexibility to offer a different dimension to our existing science attraction during the school holidays.”

Magna is housed in the former Templeborough steelworks near junction 34 of the M1. As well as boasting a visitor attraction and putting on its own events including Magna Mayhem, Aqua-Tek and the annual Oktoberfest, the venue hosts corporate events for brands including Mercedes, Royal Mail, Kia Motors and HSBC.

Visit the Magna Mayhem website for more information and to book tickets: www.visitmagna.co.uk/magna-mayhem or email mayhem@magnatrust.co.uk