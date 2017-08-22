Yorkshire Ripper admits 'I did some bad things' but denies murdering men in new letter

The Yorkshire Ripper has admitted he did some 'bad things' but denied attacking or murdering any men in a new letter.

Peter Sutcliffe, who is serving 20 life terms for murdering 13 women and attempting to kill seven more, made the claims in a letter to ITV Calendar News presenter Christine Talbot.

In the letter, written from behind bars at HMP Frankland in Durham, he denies being questioned about the murder of West Yorkshire bookmaker Fred Craven and a life-changing attack on Leeds taxi driver John Tomey.

He says he was questioned by police about 16 attacks and claims officers were satisfied he was not involved with any of those.

"I can tell you with 100% honesty I did not murder Mr Craven. And never have I attacked a male," wrote the 71-year former lorry driver.

Ask what his message would be to Mr Craven's daughter Irene Vidler, who believes he was behind her father's killing, he continues: "I understand she would want closure and yes I did some bad things, but I just want people to know I did not attack or murder any males.

"And with a whole life sentence I'd have nothing to lose and it would not be in my interest to say I didn't do it if I did as I'm in jail till my dying day.

"So I'm telling you 100% it was nothing to do with me."

Sutcliffe says in the letter he knew of Mr Craven and his family as he used to walk past their house but had never spoken to him 'on a personal level'.

He also explains he is now registered blind so dictated the letter to a fellow inmate, whom he described as a 'prison buddy/carer'.

Sutcliffe murdered his known victims between 1975 and 1980 in locations across West Yorkshire and Manchester.

He was arrested in Broomhall, Sheffield, after being spotted with a set of false number plates on his car, and was jailed in 1981.