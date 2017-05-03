Yorkshire home to biggest drinkers in the north

Yorkshire is home to more drinkers than anywhere else in the north of England, new statistics suggest.

Nearly three fifths (58.6 per cent) of people living in Yorkshire and the Humber had enjoyed a tipple at some point during the last week, according to a survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (Wednesday, May 3).

Only in the south west (70.1 per cent) and south east (63.2 per cent) do more people consume alcohol on a weekly basis, the study found.

However, Yorkshire's drinkers are for the most part able to appreciate their drink responsibly.

Less than a third (29.5 per cent) 'binged' on their heaviest drinking day, compared with 40.4 per cent in the north east, where the highest concentration of binge-drinkers can be found.

The east of England has the lowest proportion of binge-drinkers, the ONS found, at 22.4 per cent.

The study found that higher earners are more likely to consume alcohol and to binge-drink.

More than one in five (21.8 per cent) of those earning £40,000 or more a year admitted binge-drinking, compared with a tenth (10.7 per cent) of those earning £10,000 or less.