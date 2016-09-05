Yorkshire festival countdown excitement continues

Regional fest lovers now have less than a fortnight to wait for star-studded stage line-up at an iconic venue.

Live music returns to Roundhay Park for first time in a decade when indie rock icons James headline at newly formed family-friendly event.

Inaugural OnRoundhay Festival also welcomes Celtic rock legends Primal Scream as well as breakthrough London four-piece Wolf Alice.

And September 17 will see Iowa’s Max Jury and home town funk band The Haggis Horns grace Leeds parkland that famously staged Rolling Stones and Michael Jackson sets.

Kids aged 12 and under enjoy free entrance to an innovative event that, alongside musical attractions, features Puffin World of Stories experience including chance to meet characters such as Peter Rabbit, family workshops and village green sports day as well as food and dining feasts linked to Leeds Indie Food and John Lewis.

James bassist Jim Glennie said: “I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve never played Roundhay and it’s an incredibly famous place. We know we’ve got a massive following in Yorkshire and I’m sure we’ll have people coming from all over.”

Stand up for headliners J\ames

Commenting on the festival’s family-friendly approach, he continued: “People do have families and it’s not a bad idea to make life easier for them. It adds a different atmosphere and means they can enjoy a day out.”

Sister festival to London’s established OnBlackheath (last year's event reprised here), the celebration marks first major live music event there since Robbie Williams’ 2006 sell-out show.

Leeds City Council support the festival, masterminded by legendary promoter Harvey Goldsmith CBE, showpiece spectacular svengali behind star acts from Springsteen to Madonna.

“The event will follow the same format as OnBlackheath with fantastic music, great curated food and lots of activities for kids of all ages,” he said.

Family-friendly activities include children's storytime

Adult tickets cost £45 - for further details visit onroundhayfestival.com site.