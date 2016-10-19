Yobs condemned for hurling fireworks and stones at fire service staff in Doncaster

Yobs have been criticised for throwing fireworks and stones at fire service staff working in a Doncaster estate.

Missiles were thrown at fire safety staff working on the Royal Estate, Edlington, on Monday afternoon.

A vehicle the fire service staff were travelling in was surrounded by youths armed with fireworks and stones, fire chiefs have revealed.

Bosses said it was fortunate that nobody was injured in the attack and that only minor damage was caused to the vehicle.

A police probe into the incident is now underway.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Martin Blunden, said: “We are absolutely appalled that our staff appear to have been targeted in this way.

"Attacks like this place the safety of our staff, and the people they are trying to protect, at risk.

“Thankfully, this type of incident is extremely rare in South Yorkshire and it is only a tiny minority of people who would ever consider acting in such an irresponsible and dangerous way.

“However, even one attack on a member of fire service staff is unacceptable – and we will work alongside the police to fully investigate any attacks and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

