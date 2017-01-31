Yates name returns to Doncaster as new £250,000 town centre bar and restaurant set to open next month

The famous Yates name is to return to Doncaster town centre next month with the opening of a brand new £250,000 bar and restaurant which will create 15 jobs.

Yates Doncaster will open on Hall Gate at the end of February - bringing back the brand to Doncaster for the first time in a number of years.

The bar, currently known as Home, will be unveiled on February 27 following a massive overhaul and will create a string of employment opportunities.

Under its former name Yates's Wine Lodge, the firm used to run the premises now known as the Angel and Royal on Cleveland Street.

That pub, with its distinctive turreted tower, originally opened in the summer of 1997 and later became the Old Angel before re-opening in its new guise last year.

The new Yates on Hall Gate will be the latest in a series of names for the bar which is at the heart of the town's thriving nightlife scene.

It has previously been called Edward's, Abenaki and Missoula before becoming Bar Home and was at one time a bank.

A spokesman for the pub said: "Throughout the week, Yates will boast an array of offers and events."

These will include Vodka Night on Thursdays, pitchers and platters on Mondays and a Friday Floor Fillers party to kick off the weekend.

On Sundays, roast dinners will be available at £5.95.

The spokesman added: "Come nightfall, the bar will transform into one of the best late night party experiences available locally, with promotions such 2-for-1 cocktails and drinks from £1.50, there will be many a reason to celebrate.

"The venue’s many sporting fans won’t be disappointed either, with both BT and Sky Sports available to air a range of the key sporting fixtures all year round.

“It is a great time for Yates Doncaster. We have been such a staple bar of Doncaster for many years and it is fantastic that we can finally give back to all of our loyal customer base with this fantastic refurbishment. Not only are we creating an extra 15 new roles for the locals, but our competitive deals throughout the week mean that no-one will be disappointed."

To celebrate the refurb, the bar will be hosting a VIP party on Thursday 9 March, with drinks and canapés provided on arrival.

