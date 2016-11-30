X-Factor star Honey G to play live show in Sheffield next week

Controversial X-Factor star Honey G is to play a live show in Sheffield next week.

The 35-year-old rapper, whose appearances on the hit ITV show have divided the nation, will make an appearance at Code Sheffield on December 6.

The performer, whose real name is Anna Georgette Gilford, was kicked off the show at the weekend after losing in a sing-off to boy band 5 After Midnight and her Sheffield show will be one of her first live performances.

A spokesman for the Eyre Street club posted on Facebook: "On Tuesday, we bring you the most talked-about X-Factor star in years... HONEY G LIVE!

"She's divided the nation, but she'll unite Hallam and Uni students for the biggest CHAOS we've ever had. Expect mind-blowing audio and visuals, amazing DJs playing the biggest tunes, huge Ibiza style CO2 jets, laser shows and more!"

The show, hosted by Chaos Events, will take place between 11pm and 3am and is part of Code's regular Chaos club night which is held on Tuesdays.

The rapper, who comes from Harrow in London, has sung a number of popular rap songs during the show by stars such as Coolio, Missy Elliott and Run DMC but it is unclear what songs she will perform on the night.

She has faced criticism during her time on the show for being a novelty act, but defied the critics and judges to reach the final five before her eventual elimination.

Tickets are on sale now at www.CodeSheffield.com/Tickets

