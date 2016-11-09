X Factor finalists at South Yorkshire Christmas lights switch-on

The festive season will officially begin in a South Yorkshire town centre with an evening of entertainment, culminating in the annual switch-on of the Christmas lights.

The much-anticipated event, which regularly sees 5,000 people pack into All Saints’ Square in Rotherham will take place on Thursday, November 17, starting at 4.30pm.

Hosted by Rother FM bringing live music and sponsored by Rotherfed, the evening is promising to be a party to remember.

Starring at the event will be the very talented 2016 X Factor finalist Samantha Atkinson who made it to the judges houses and will take to the stage at approximately 5.30pm.

Mason Noise, the 2015 X Factor live finalist and R ‘n’ B artist, will entertain the crowds from 5.15pm and talented Sheffield singer Zenon Boczar will perform at 4.35pm.

Also, the cast from this year’s Rotherham Civic Theatre pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs take to the stage in their full costumes and will dazzle the audience with their entertaining routines.

At 6pm the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Lyndsay Pitchley and her lifelong family friend and Consort, Alex Armitage along with family members, will press the magic button to light up the town for the festive season.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Councillor Denise Lelliott said: “Everyone looks forward to this magical evening. The lights switch-on is a fantastic family event with lots of fun and entertainment and there is great sense of anticipation for the town centre’s lights being switched on ready for Christmas.

“It is such a well-loved event, with the added excitement of live entertainment, music and comedy. I’m sure it will be enjoyed by all.”

The event will be supported with a market and children’s rides situated along Effingham Street.

Parking is free from 4pm in all council-owned car parks and on-street parking bays (maximum stay still applies).

The Wellgate multi storey car park will also be free of charge from 4pm for this event. Customers will still have to take a ticket at the barrier upon entry but, when they leave the car park, there will be no requirement for payment. The car park will be locked at 10pm rather than the usual 7pm.

There will be three other festive treats in the run-up to Christmas in the town centre including ‘Festive Wonderland’ on 3rd December, ‘A Victorian Christmas’ on 10th December and a ‘Magical Reindeer Experience’ on 17th December. All these events will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm with free parking (in all Council-owned car parks and on-street parking bays. Maximum stay still applies).

A late night shopping event will also take place in Rotherham town centre on 8th December from 5pm to 8pm. There will be exclusive offers and discounts, musical entertainment, mulled wine, mince pies and plenty of festive cheer! Also on this date, the official launch of the all-new Asian Bazaar in the Outdoor Covered Market will open from 10am until 8pm with music, entertainment and food. The car parking charges will finish at 6pm as usual on this evening.