WORLD AIDS DAY: 28 years after launch, how well do YOU know HIV?

World AIDS Day was first marked on December 1 1988, four years after discovery of the virulent virus.

Since then 35 million people have died, putting it far ahead of many other devastating diseases in history of man (illustrated here by UN video highlighting bid to end epidemic by 2030).

Today, wearing trademark red ribbons with pride, we enjoy greater understanding of its severity. Or do we? With 6,000 people still annually diagnosed with HIV in UK alone, our timely quiz questions your education on the sensitive subject as first step to being protected.

Websites such as Worldaidsday.org continue to try increase understanding, busting blood transfusion and sexual practice myths while trying to allay initially widespread stigma and superstition.

Knowledge is king. As American actress Morgan Fairchild said: "When the AIDS epidemic broke, because I happened to be a science nerd and knew a lot about viruses and a lot about that virus at the time, I felt a moral obligation to go out and try to stem the fear and get out and explain to people what the disease was and how it worked"

