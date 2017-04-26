Worker injured in South Yorkshire factory raid

A worker suffered head and facial injuries in a raid at a Doncaster factory.

The 31-year-old was attacked by two men who broke into the Wavin Ltd plant in Edlington at around 3.15am on Wednesday, April 5.

The firm manufactures plastic piping solutions.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "An assault was reported on Wednesday, April 5 at around 3.15am at a business premise on Edlington Lane.

"The 31-year-old victim was reported to have been attacked by two unknown men and suffered head and facial injuries.

"Police are investigating and would ask anyone with information to please call."

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.