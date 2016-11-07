Work starts on Isle’s multi-million pounds sports and leisure centre

Work is finally to begin on the £5 million sports and leisure centre sited next to The Axholme Academy in Crowle.

A ceremony for the cutting of the first sod for the exciting venture was carried out on Friday morning by Crowle councillors John Briggs and Julie Read along with Isle MP Andrew Percy, Baroness Redfern, representatives from appointed contractors Fairclough, and academy principal Joe Sellars.

The mixed school and community facility to be known as The Axholme North Sports Centre will include a four-lane 25 metre swimming pool, a fitness suite, dance and exercise studio, tennis and netball courts, a flooded outdoor synthetic sports pitch, a multi-use games area and a refurbished sports hall, to open fully by the end of next year.

North Lincolnshire Council has funded the project, following a consultation to find out what people really want within their community.

Joe Sellars, principal at North Axholme, said: “We at the academy, alongside local councillors and members of the community, have fought for many years to bring good facilities for sport and leisure to the North of the Isle.

“I am delighted that North Lincolnshire Council have earmarked funding to construct the Axholme North Leisure Centre on The Axholme Academy site. Doing so will maximise use by people of all ages and will be a true community facility.

“Work is due to start on site on November 21 on this 13 month project. I know everyone is really excited to see the development of a 25 metre pool, fitness and exercise/dance suite, a floodlit artificial pitch, new tennis courts and a refurbished sports hall.”

Coun John Briggs, cabinet member for Commercial Enterprise at North Lincolnshire, added: “This is a major investment for residents of all ages. Exercise provides many benefits – it helps improve concentration, stimulates the mind, and strengthens/tones the body.”

Coun Julie Reed, cabinet member for Adults and Families at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The Centre will deliver an excellent range of sport and leisure activities, helping residents keep fit and healthy. It is also about families, friends, and the young and not so young having fun.”