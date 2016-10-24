Work on new shopping scheme for Thorne starts

Construction of a new £13m retail development consisting of Aldi supermarket, McDonalds drive-thru, garden centre and B&M store has started in Thorne.

Pictured are Thorne and Moorends councillors Joe Blackham (second left), Susan Durant (middle) and Mark Houlbrook (far right) with Ben Ellis, of developers, Quora and representative for planning consultants for Quora, Planning Potential, Clare Temple.

Coun Houlbrook said: “Construction is now underway on the £13m development at Capitol Park. Works are expected to be completed next year with the stores opening in the Autumn.

“The scheme, adjacent to the M18 motorway will provide good employment opportunities and easier access to affordable consumer items.”

He said Tesco had originally secured planning consent in 2013 for a large format store, but they sold the site to Quora earlier this year after the developer gained planning approval for the retail park scheme.

Labour Ward Councillors said they had listened to the views of local people and have supported the project from the start.

In a joint statement they added: “Thorne and Moorends is continuing to grow and attract inward investment. It is clear that our local community is moving forward economically that is consistent with our vision of transforming our area into a prosperous and thriving town” Ben Ellis of Quora confirmed that works were progressing.