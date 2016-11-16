WORD UP! Do you know what words of the year mean?

Search

Oxford Dictionary has revealed 2016 Words of the Year ... but what are they and, moreover, what's their meaning?

Here's a timely chance to test your knowledge of the shortlist (soundtracked here by Little Mix's Word Up) in a 21st century "Call My Bluff" kind of way, ​starting with this year's winning word, less controversial than 2015's “face with tears of joy” emoji winner. ‘It’s not surprising our choice reflects year dominated by highly-charged political and social discourse," confirmed Oxford Dictionaries president Casper Grathwohl.