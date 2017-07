A woodland blaze and out-of-control garden fires kept firefighters busy in South Yorkshire overnight.

Firefighters were called yesterday evening to garden fires which had got out of hand in Chippinghouse Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, and at Moorends, in Doncaster.

A crew from Rotherham station, meanwhile, attended a small woodland fire near the canal at Canklow.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said there were no serious incidents overnight.