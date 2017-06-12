Woman with pushchair assaulted in Doncaster street

A woman with a pushchair was assaulted by a man in a Doncaster street.

The 40-year-old was walking along Pipering Lane, Bentley, when two men she did not know made threatening comments towards her before one of them pushed her.

She was shaken but unharmed.

One of the men involved in the incident was in his 20s, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a large build and wore a grey hooded top with matching bottoms.

The other suspect was also in his 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slender build and wore a blue top and jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident at 3.40pm on Friday, May 12 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.