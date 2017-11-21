Woman suffers 'life changing' injures in crash near Sheffield pub

A woman suffered 'life changing' injures after being hit by a car near a Sheffield pub today.

The pedestrian was in collision with a blue Subaru Impreza while crossing Eccesall Road close to the Sheaf Island pub.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.50pm and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

A woman who gave first-aid to the pedestrian at the scene said that she had suffered head and neck injuries and broken bones.

She has not been formally identified yet but she is believed to be a young woman.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Her condition is described as serious and her injuries are believed to be life changing.

"The 30-year-old driver of the Subaru was not injured."