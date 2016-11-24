Woman sexually assaulted by man after night out in Doncaster

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man she met on a night out in Doncaster.

The 37-year-old claimed she was sexually assaulted in a house in Highfield Road in the town centre after meeting her attacker on a night out in the St Leger Tavern pub.

Detectives investigating the incident have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident, which happened at 3am on Sunday, May 29.

Detective Constable James Burton, the investigating officer, said: “Extensive work has been ongoing in relation to this investigation, including thorough forensic analysis.

“I’d now like to ask for your help, to identify the man pictured.

"I want to ensure that we have explored all lines of enquiry to gather details on this incident, and I believe this man may hold important information about what happened on that night.

“If you know the man, or recognise him, please contact us.

"The woman was in the St Leger Tavern earlier that evening, as was the alleged offender, and while I appreciate this incident happened in May, if you were in the pub that night and can remember seeing anything suspicious, get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anponymously, on 0800 555111.

