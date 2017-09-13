Woman 'pushed to the ground' as offender flees with handbag

Police are appealing for witnesses to a Doncaster bag snatch to come forward.

A 44-year-old woman was pushed to the ground in the attack last week on Chapel Street in Bentley.

The woman was walking along the street when the attacker approached her from behind.

He fled on foot with the bag, towards Bentley Park.

The offender, who spoke with a local accent, is described as in his 20s, about five feet, eight inches tall and of a slim build.

He was wearing a black hooded top, with the hood up, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 270 of September 8.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.