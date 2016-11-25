Woman pledges to boycott Doncaster charity shop after finding real fur coats on sale

An angry shopper has vowed to boycott a Doncaster charity shop after finding real fur coats on sale.

Lindsay Fleetwood has hit out at nationwide charity chain Barnardo's after finding real fur items on sale at one of the organisation's branches in Doncaster.

She took to the charity's Facebook page to write: "Disgusted to see your Doncaster shop selling real fur coats.

"I won't be supporting Barnardos in the future.

"Two other people in the shop were also commenting on Barnardos bad taste!!"

The charity, founded in 1866 to help vulnerable children, has branches in Doncaster at Balby, Armthorpe, Woodlands, Scawsby, Edenthorpe, Finningley and Dunscroft.

A Barnardo’s spokesman said: "Barnardo’s appreciates any donations to our stores, as all items sold go towards helping us with our vital work with almost a quarter of a million disadvantaged children, young people and families each year.

"We therefore do not turn down the offer of any fur items.

"Our retail staff and volunteers across the UK work hard to give each customer a positive experience – we know it’s really important we remain sensitive to different values, especially when it comes to fur items.

"For this reason our shop managers are asked to use their discretion and keep any fur material in the rear of the shop and only customers who make specific requests to see if there are any fur items available are invited to purchase them."

"We’d like to offer our apologies for any upset caused."