Woman missing for over a month may have been seen in Doncaster

A woman missing for more than a month may have been spotted in Doncaster.

Police officers investigating the disappearance of Ukranian woman Svitlana Krasnoselska, aged 40, who now lives in Leeds and was last seen at her home at around 5am on Monday, April 3, are following up a reported sighting.

They have been contacted by a woman from Doncaster who believes she may have seen Svitlana, who has British citizenship and is known as Lana.

She said she saw a woman matching Svitlana's description across the road from the Cusworth House flats in Cleveland Street in the town centre at around 4.45pm on Monday, May 8.

She was wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans and carrying a black handbag. She also had dyed black, shoulder-length hair.

Detective Superintendent Lisa Atkinson, who is leading the investigation, said: "This is currently an unconfirmed sighting but the woman who has reported it is certain that the woman she saw matches Lana's description.

"We have been conducting extensive enquiries in that area, including checks of CCTV, but have so far been unable to confirm it is her.

"We are aware that there is a significant Ukrainian and Russian community in the area and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen Lana in the area or who has any information that could assist our enquiries.

"We are particularly keen to hear from any other woman who thinks this may have been them and not Lana.

"The woman who contacted us was pushing her daughter in a pushchair and had a six-year-old boy with her and thanked the woman she saw for letting them pass on the narrow pavement. If that was you then we would like to hear from you.

"We continue to appeal directly to Lana herself to get in touch. If you have gone away for whatever reason then we would urge you to get in touch so we can check you are okay. Our only concern is your welfare and we are not interested in telling anyone where you are."

Anyone with any information should call Leeds District CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 716 of April 5.