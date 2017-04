A woman who died after she was struck by a train at a level crossing in South Yorkshire has been named.

Linda Bartliff, aged 46, died after being hit by a service passing through the Thorne Moorends level crossing in Marshland Road on Friday, April 7, at 6.50am.

An inquest was opened into her death at Doncaster Coroner's Court earlier this week. The hearing was adjourned until Wednesday, September 13.