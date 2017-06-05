Woman has 'life-threatening' injuries after Doncaster quad bike crash

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a quad bike collision in Edlington yesterday afternoon.

The 23-year-old was riding a camouflaged coloured Yamaha quad bike when it collided with a red Suzuki Alto GL on Edlington Lane, at about 1.45pm.

The bike and the car had been travelling in opposite directions before the accident near the junction with Hillside Drive.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance transported the woman to hospital, where she remains with life-threatening injuries, according to South Yorkshire Police.

A 24-year-old man who was also on the bike remains has serious injuries and is also still in hospital.

The driver of the Suzuki, a 76-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Officers investigating the circumstances of the collision want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision occurring.

If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 606 of June 4, 2017.