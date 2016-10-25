Woman dies after South Yorkshire crash

Two people have now been arrested followng the accident near Barnsley last night (Monday October 24).

At around 7.30pm it is reported a man and woman were walking along Barrowfield Road, Thurnscoe, where around 200 yards from a vehicle scrap yard it is understood an unknown vehicle was involved in a collision with a woman pedestrian.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene. The 36-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she died.

A police probe has been launched into circumstances surrounding the smash with South Yorkshire officers keen to hear from any witnesses.

A 36-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, are currently in police custody.

If you saw the collision contact 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 1110 of 24 October 216.