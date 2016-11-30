Woman denies murdering Doncaster man

A 32-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a Doncaster man who was stabbed to death.

Lisa Thorpe, aged 32, of The Avenue, Bentley, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday charged with the murder of 50-year-old John Poole.

Thorpe pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She was remanded into custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on March 30 next year. Her trial date has been set for April 26.

Mr Poole died after an attack in The Avenue, Bentley, at around 12.30am on Saturday, October 26.

He was rushed to hospital and died later that evening.

A post mortem examination established that he died as a result of a stab wound.